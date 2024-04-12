'Ursula is my celebrity crush' – Andy Dosty discloses

Having a celebrity crush is a common situation where individuals develop strong feelings of admiration, infatuation, or romantic attraction towards a famous person.

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Andy Dosty, has not only confessed to experiencing this phenomenon but has also made a shocking disclosure about who his female celebrity crush is.



Andy Dosty, during a discussion on D-Black's 'Uncut' show, disclosed that he is attracted to the Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



This was after the host, D-Black, asked who his all-time celebrity crush was.



Without hesitation, Andy Dosty mentioned the Ablekuma West MP.



"Ursula Owusu is my crush," he disclosed.



"That woman dier, she knows. ein self she know," he added in a mixture of English and Pijin.

Shocked by the response, the panellists asked Andy to choose a female crush within the entertainment space.



He paused for a moment, scanned through his memory, and said, “It will be Kafui Danku. Kafui is a sweet girl.”



Watch the video below:







EB/KPE