Use church money to help members - Gospel musician

Ghanaian female gospel artiste, Juliana Sackey

Ghanaian female gospel artiste, Juliana Sackey known in showbiz as Lady PJ has tasked churches to establish welfare funds to support members with monies to work with and eschew poverty.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, Lady PJ said why should churches deposit monies in the bank that will be given to ‘worldly people’ to rather prosper.



She remarked “One church has deposited so much money into its bank account but they won’t use such monies to help the church members.

“Such monies are rather given to the worldly people as loans and they are rather prospering whilst most of the church members are poor,” Lady PJ added.



She ended “There should be welfare fund where loans and monies should be given to the church members so they can work with it and help each other”.