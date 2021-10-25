Use the App wisely while having fun – TikTok Queen Whitney

TikTok sensation, Whitney Afful

TikTok sensation, Whitney Afful, has cautioned the youth and the lovers of the App to focus on learning new things while having fun.

Ms. Afful who has over 100 thousand followers on the App said there are a lot of new things to be learnt every day, adding that it is also an avenue for one to make some revenue as you get more followers.



Responding to a question from Noel Nutsugah, the host of Statecraft on Zylofon 102.1 FM on Friday, October 22, 2021, Whitney indicated that there are a lot of people who continue to reach out to her with one request or another.



“My inbox is flooded. I have been responding to texts of all kinds.



“People text you; others just want to get to know you and others too tell me they just want my number to be my friend so they can watch my status and all that,” she narrated.



Whitney Afful, who is a nurse by profession said she however makes time to respond to all her messages, “no matter the number”.



She urged young people using the App to use it for the good of it and “try to learn something through it because there is enough content that can teach you lots of things in life.”

Meanwhile, content creator on TikTok, Wesley Kesse, has denied claims that he is dating Portia, a co-content creator on the social app.



Contrary to claims that his “TikTok wife” may be his partner in real life, Wesley clarified that, “Myself (sic) and Portia have a special bond and nothing more, but I won’t tell you what that special bond is.”



Mr. Kesse also revealed that he had moved on from people with “bad energy” when he was asked by the host if he had lost some friends during his journey to becoming a content creator on TikTok.



"The fake ones are gone, and when you say lost, maybe we didn’t lose them; we just cut ties with some people because of the energy they are giving. It is bad energy and we don’t want that," he explained.



Wesley Kesse who is also a Chef by profession said he has turned a deaf ear to negative comments about his content on TikTok since an unknown lady confided in him that his content saved her when she was suffering from depression and nearly committed suicide.



He disclosed that he has been focused on his goal on TikTok, which is to work with big brands and “I don’t let the negative vibe get at me even though it’s like a daily bread, it comes all the time.”