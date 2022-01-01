Use your energy to support Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni and stop crying for attention – Efia Odo to Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress and model, Efia Odo, has a message for Shatta Wale and others.

For some days now, Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian musicians have been complaining about how Nigerian artistes fail to show love to them.



Despite the love they receive from Ghanaians, they claim Nigerians are not giving it back.



Reacting to this in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Efia Odo said they should celebrate Rocky Dawuni.

She stated that they shouldn’t waste their energy crying for attention about who doesn’t support who.



“Rocky Dawuni has been nominated for a Grammy. Use your energy to celebrate him and stop crying for attention about who doesn’t support who. He’s not your fave so it doesn’t matter right? We all need to do better in 2022 and beyond,” Efia Odo wrote on Twitter.



