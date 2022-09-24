0
Usher, Stormzy, others ready for Global Citizen festival in Accra

Glabal Citizen33.jpeg Photo to illustrate the story

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

Accra is ready to host the Global Citizen festival, which will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Black Star Square.

American RNB Legend, Usher Raymond has arrived in Accra for the music festival which is being held in Ghana for the first time.

English rapper Stormzy is also in town for the concert, which would see the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Gyakie, and Nigerian music superstar Tems performing.

Other artistes expected to perform at the concert include global singer/songwriter SZA and RNB songstress H.E.R.

The festival, which has been running for almost a decade, aims to initiate calls for world leaders to take measures to end extreme poverty around the world.

The music festival, which is one of the biggest in the world, is a sister event to Global Ciziten's annual New York festival.

Source: GNA
