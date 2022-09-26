0
Menu
Entertainment

Usher joins dancers to deliver steller ‘jamma’ songs

Usher Uhser Usher jam's tpo tunes with dance group

Mon, 26 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Usher Raymond joined the DWP Academy to sing ‘Jamma’ songs after the stellar performance at the Global Citizen Festival, Saturday.

What the dancers started as a normal ‘jamma’ chant, invited the Hollywood A-Lister to join the group to mime the song as though he knew what they were singing about.

At a point, they stopped singing but were motivated by Usher to continue singing while some of them took turns hugging the artiste.

Usher arrived in Ghana last week with SZA to perform at the Global Citizen Festival.

On September 24, 2022, the show came off with tens of thousands of people in attendance at the Black Star Square.

With two stages in New York City's Central Park and the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, fans who attended the events said they had not seen anything like it before.

Artistes who were billed to perform aside from Usher and SZA were Stormzy, Sarkodie, Gyakie, and Stonebwoy among others.



ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect