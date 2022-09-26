Usher joins dancers to deliver steller ‘jamma’ songs

Usher jam's tpo tunes with dance group

Usher Raymond joined the DWP Academy to sing ‘Jamma’ songs after the stellar performance at the Global Citizen Festival, Saturday.

What the dancers started as a normal ‘jamma’ chant, invited the Hollywood A-Lister to join the group to mime the song as though he knew what they were singing about.



At a point, they stopped singing but were motivated by Usher to continue singing while some of them took turns hugging the artiste.



Usher arrived in Ghana last week with SZA to perform at the Global Citizen Festival.



On September 24, 2022, the show came off with tens of thousands of people in attendance at the Black Star Square.



With two stages in New York City's Central Park and the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, fans who attended the events said they had not seen anything like it before.

Artistes who were billed to perform aside from Usher and SZA were Stormzy, Sarkodie, Gyakie, and Stonebwoy among others.





@Usher joined us for our jama session ?



Eii are we dreaming ? #Dwptotheworld pic.twitter.com/yNIJ7CpKG1 — DWPACADEMY (@dwpacademyworld) September 25, 2022

ADA/BB