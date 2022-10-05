Usher rocks a ‘Gye Nyame’ T-shirt whiles roller skating

Usher having fun wearing his yellow 'Gye Nyame' shirt

American rapper, Usher Raymond, has been spotted roller skating wearing a yellow ‘Gye Nyame’ T-Shirt from Ghana.

In a video post shared on dance page, Chopdaily, the artiste was clad in a black bucket hat, yellow t-shirt and black pants at a roller rink.



The artiste did several dance steps while leading a group of young men who micmicked his dance moves in smooth sailing.



This will be the first ever video shared of the artiste since he left Ghana after his massive performance at the Global Citizen Festival which took place at Independence Square on September 24, 2022.



Usher travelled from America to Ghana with a female vocalist, SZA with whom he toured Chorkor and its environs.



The artistes met and greeted people in their various households and spent time with some basic school pupils.



Reports noted that the showbiz personalities were at Chorkor on the ticket of an NGO to support the goal of the Global Citizen Festivals, which was to help the poor and end poverty ‘NOW’.





Watch our latest programmes below:















ADA/BOG