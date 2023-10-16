Using English in my songs helps to reach a much wider audience – S3fa

Afropop and Afrobeats musician, S3fa

Afropop and Afrobeats musician, S3fa has disclosed that using English in her songs helps to reach a much wider audience.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, S3fa said though she uses Twi, English makes people understand her songs better.



“Using English in my songs helps me to reach a much wider audience because you know that not everybody speaks Twi,” she said as MyNewsGh.com observed.



“Even though I put a bit of our culture or our language into it we also have to sell our songs outside of the country

S3fa justified why Nigerian songs are now global “Just like everyone is comparing us to the Nigerians because their songs everybody is able to understand due to the use of English.



“And so, using English is okay and people live it and it helps to get to a wider audience as I said”.