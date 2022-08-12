Using juju could kill my career – Sista Afia

Highlife performer Sista Afia

Highlife performer, Sista Afia, has said consulting black magic, widely known as juju, could kill her career in just two months.

She guested on Accra 100.5’s mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo on August 11 and was hosted by Nana Romeo.



Asked what would make her consult black magic to earn a hit song, the ‘Weather’ hitmaker said, “Nothing will make me go to seek black magic for a hit song. Yes. Nothing. I always say, where I’ve gotten to, I have nothing, but determination and God is what have brought me this far.



“If God has brought me to this place in [my career] and I’m still going, why on earth would I go and take something that will kill me… will kill my career within the next two months? It doesn’t make sense. So I’ll rather stick with what I have,” she emphasised.



Earlier, on artists who are an "overnight success", Sista Afia shared the opinion that some people in life do little to succeed while others put in much effort and time to succeed but this doesn’t speak to how long the success would last.



“The thing with the work is, if you are consistent and don’t give up, you’ll make it,” she added.

“Everyone has their unique blessing. You never know what the artist who’s a hit today family members did for them to be this blessed. So when it comes to issues like this [I don’t bother or envy anyone],” she shared.



“For me, my grandparent has 35 kids. So how do you expect me to get there right now, considering all the curses that have been sent our way,” she joked and laughed.



On the subject of ‘juju for hits’, the Ghanaian singer said she’s not witnessed such before but has certainly heard about it.



Her latest hit song is a Hip Life collaboration with Kuami Eugene titled ‘Asuoden’.