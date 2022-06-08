0
Uti Nwachukwu angrily berates Nigerians participating in new 'Jesus' challenge

Wed, 8 Jun 2022

Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has taken to social media to lambast Nigerians who joined the 'Jesus' challenge.

Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey began the #Jesus trend when he asked his followers to also post same on their social media platforms.

He wrote; "Let the world ask what is going on, and we will tell them - Jesus is going on."

Reacting to this, Uti questioned why Nigerians would call on Jesus to do what they are supposed to do.

According to him, the Christians who were murdered at the Catholic Church in Ondo state on Sunday, June 6, were calling on Jesus when they died.

He added that many of those shouting Jesus do not have their PVCs, he charged all to get their PVCs and vote in the 2023 general elections.

Source: mynigeria.com
