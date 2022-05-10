VGMA 2022: Captain Planet calls Black Sherif and KiDi to order

Captain Planet advises KiDi and Blacko

Captain Planet advises KiDi and Black Sherif

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 23rd VGMA



Black Sherif performs on VGMA stage



Captain Planet of dysfunctional group 4x4 has addressed KiDi and Black Sherif’s negligence at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which took place on May 6 and 7 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).



According to the artiste, KiDi and Black Sherif made some mistakes they should be aware of and not repeat in future.



For an awards event that is sponsored by Vodafone Ghana, Captain Planet said the colours Black Sherif wore to the 2022 edition of the VGMA was a complete no-no for him.



In a post he shared on Twitter he said, “Blacko next time don’t wear yellow on Vodafone's platform that’s their competitor’s colour. Take this advice & thank me later. Congrats.”

He also added that KiDi, who took the ultimate award of the night shouldn't have expressed his gratitude to MTN at the event because these telcos secretly have some serious rivalry going on between them.



“The Telcos are in secret competition with each other so my bro KiDi next time don’t thank Mtn on Vodafone's platform they don’t like that," he stated.



Another person who has shared his thoughts on Black Sherif’s yellow outfit and performance, is event organiser, McDonald Nana Yaw Asare (Romeo).



The outspoken panelist made his contribution on a GhanaWeb TV show, Bloggers' Forum hosted by Abrantepa while they discussed all that transpired at the VGMA.



Romeo in his submission said Black Sherif’s outfit and the tricycle he performed with were opposed to Vodafone’s brand and the event planners should have done proper auditing before the artistes mounted the stage.



“An artiste and performer were put in an opposing brand outfit; you don’t put his choice of outfit for him but there are certain things as an event planner you should be able to audit what will be on your stage even before the D-day. There was a pragia and an MTN number on it,” he said.