VGMA 2022: I laughed when I saw Ras Kuuku’s comment - Joe Mettle

Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle

Ras Kuuku unhappy about Joe Mettle’s ‘Artiste of the Year’ nomination

Joe Mettle replies Ras Kuuku



VGMA 2022 nominee list courts controvery



Joe Mettle has responded to Ras Kuuku after the Reggae musician contested the gospel musician's nomination as ‘Artiste of the Year’ at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



Ras Kuuku had argued that Jeo Mettle did not deserve that nomination. “I just want to know what Joe Mettle did this year to merit the nomination in the Artiste of the Year category,” he said on Hitz FM.



“When I saw Joe Mettle in the Artiste of the Year, instead of Fameye, I wondered. Which of Joe Mettle’s songs can match up to Fameye’s ‘Praise’?” he quizzed.



Responding to Ras Kuuku’s comments in a submission on Hitz FM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Joe Mettle said he laughed when he saw the comments made by Ras Kuuku.

“There are a lot of things that are happening, but not out there. Regardless, they are there. I saw Ras Kuuku’s comments about my nomination. I laughed when I saw it actually. He shouldn’t worry.



“People will always have their issues, so if you are always concerned about them, your whole life will be about them,” Joe Mettle said.



However, Joe Mettle has asserted that he didn't file for the ‘Artiste of the Year’ nomination. According to him, his manager did so without his knowledge.



“I actually didn’t file for Artiste of the Year nomination. My manager handled that. I think that’s why it came as a surprise to me.



“I think I saw a comment when someone said if the award belongs to me or so. There’s a criterion for which they use to nominate musicians and if the organizers think you fit a certain category, you will definitely be nominated,” he added.