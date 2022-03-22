VGMA 2022: Why ‘Group of the Year’ category was scrapped

Francis Doku speaks for the VGMAs board

Spokesperson for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) board, Francis Doku has offered an explanation as to why for the first time in the history of the scheme, there is no ‘Group of the Year’ category.



Mr. Doku, according to entertainmentgh.com, said ‘the decision not to present the category this year was based on the fact that the relevance of music groups has dwindled, a situation he says, has persisted for the past years – and there’s been a push to drop that category.’



The report further said based on the fact that music groups, during the year under review, were not as relevant as they used to, “there was an overwhelming call by the Board to drop the category this year.”



The board on Saturday, March 19, 2022, released the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the scheme. Conspicuously missing was the ‘Group of the Year’ category – a development that elicited reactions from some pundits and fans.

Some have argued that the decision to scrap the category is unfair to R2bees considering the fact that the Tema-based music duo performed well during the year under review. The group released an album ‘Back 2 Basics’ which had fifteen tracks including the monster hit ‘Ekoso’.



According to the category definition, “The Best Group of the Year is the Artistes adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the group with the highest audience appeal and popularity. They must comprise of at least 2 or more members and must have released a hit single/album during the year under review.”



During the 2013 edition of the scheme, R2bees won six awards, including the Artiste of the Year and Best Group of the Year. In 2014, R2bees defended the title. VVIP won the category on three consecutive occasions - 2015, 2016, 2017.



In 2018, Wutah made a terrific comeback to the music scene and won the category. Bethel Revival Choir won the title in 2019 while Dope Nation was adjudged the winner for the year 2020.



Keche, in 2021, walked home with the title.