‘VGMA 2022 was not fair to me at all’ - Piesie Esther complains

Gospel artiste, Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther saddened over zero nomination

Piesie Esther expresses disappointment in VGMA organisers



VGMA 2022 nominee list courts controversy



Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has voiced her disappointment in the board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for failing to nominate her song ‘Wobedi Adansie’ at this year’s edition of the scheme.



Speaking to Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, the gospel artiste said the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards organisers haven't been fair to her.



“I seize this opportunity to pour out the pains in my heart. Ghana Music Awards was not fair to me at all. If there is anyone listening to me who has not heard of that song, the person should listen,” she said.

According to the 'Me Nti Ase' crooner, she presented her song and received receipts for her submission but was disappointed when she didn't get any nomination.



“I submitted my song and everything, they confirmed receipt of my submission but there was no nomination.



“It’s not as if those who were nominated did not deserve it but I can say unequivocally that my songs did very well than some of them; so I am surprised I didn’t get a nomination,” she said.



Regardless, Piesie Esther has urged the organisers to see to do what is right for artists because they leave many musicians heartbroken with their actions and inactions.



The VGMA board on Saturday, March 19, 2021, released the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the scheme. Since then, some musicians and fans have expressed their views on the list.