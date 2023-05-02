VGMA 2023: Caleb Nii Boi wishes Gospel Act of the Year award swerves Piesie Esther

Radio personality, Caleb Nii Boi

Ghanaian radio show host, Caleb Nii Boi, has made controversial comments regarding the Gospel Act of the Year award at the upcoming VGMA 2023.

In an interview on E-Forum hosted by Abrantepa, Caleb Nii Boi expressed his desire for Piesie Esther to miss out on the award and for Perez Muzik to win it instead.



Nii Boi stated that Piesie Esther's song has gained popularity due to the Twi language she used, which may have given her an unfair advantage over other gospel musicians.



“As we sit here today, it looks like Piesie Esther will win the Gospel Act of the Year, but then I wish she could get shocked, and then it could go to Perez Muzik,” he said.



Nii Boi also acknowledged that Perez Muzik's song was in elective Ga, which is not commonly spoken by everyone, and that this could put him at a disadvantage.



“I am saying this because Piesie’s song has made waves because of the language that she used. Let's not beat around the bush.

“Unfortunately for Perez, the language he used was elective Ga, which is not the normal Ga that everyone can speak. Let's accept the fact that one has the upper hand over the other in terms of language,” he added.











