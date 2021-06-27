VGMA 22: Eno breaks jinx; crowned best rapper in Ghana

Eno Barony during a performance

Rap goddess Eno Barony has broken the jinx to become the first female artiste to win the Best Rap Performance award at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The award to Kwesi Arthur at last year’s event generated controversy as many thought the 'God Is A Woman' composer should have scooped it.



On a night she gave patrons another reason the award should not pass her by, Eno had her name added to the pantheon of rappers in Ghana.

She dedicated the award to her loved ones, particularly her late mum.



