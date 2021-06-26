VGMA 22: Epixode doesn’t deserve Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year - Arnold

Epixode, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has excluded Epixode from his list of potential winners of VGMA Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year category.

Speaking with MzGee, Arnold mentioned that Epixode did not do enough as a reggae artiste to warrant a win. He further explained that the VGMA award wasn’t based on a lifetime project but a singular year. And considering the year under review, Epixode does not make the cut.



Arnold said, “The award is not about how you’ve been able to project yourself or our career over the last years. It is within a certain frame. We are awarding your performances in 2020. So it doesn’t matter if you’ve been able to project reggae and dancehall for fifty years. We don’t care.”



According to Arnold, work done throughout the year under review forms the basis for a category win. He then mentioned that in 2020 he did not see anything about Epixode.

Last week, Dan Lartey made similar comments to the effect that Epixode has worked hard enough to earn the title of the Dancehall Artiste of the Year.



