VGMA 22: I am disappointed ‘Money’ did not make Most Popular Song category – Kweku Flick

Source: 3news.com

Kweku Flick has expressed his disappointment at the VGMA board for failing to nominate his hit song ‘Money’ for the Most Popular Song category.

According to Kweku Flick, the song which garnered a lot of attention from music lovers and industry players had failed to make it in the category of the most popular song. He says ‘Money’ for reasons best known to the Academy board of the Award scheme.



Kweku flick in an interview with MzGee on the entertainment segment of TV3 New Day via zoom expressed his disappointment over the issue. He explained that his song rightfully deserved to be in the category.



He said, “Money was supposed to be in that category of the most popular song. But I don’t know what happened. I am hoping to get the other two nominations. To prove to everybody that we are doing good music and doing the right thing.



The Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year category is competitive and compelling. A win or nomination guarantees an artiste the bragging rights to his musical abilities on the music scene. Unfortunately, this would be but a daydream to the hip hop artiste.



However, Kweku Flick gained 2 other nominations in the category of the Best Hip-hop Song of the Year and New Artiste of the Year. He is confident about winning both regardless of not getting a nomination for the ‘Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year.



He said, “I was really surprised. I was disappointed, but I think everything happened for a reason. But I am still winning the other two categories.”

The artiste also added that performing at the Award concert will influence and shape his career positively. He calls it a blessing.”



He said, “I will say first of all that is a blessing like first of all the experience concert and now this. I will also say that as a young artiste getting two nominations is a blessing for me. And it has really motivated me to work hard. I am really grateful.”



