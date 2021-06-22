VGMA 22: I don’t feel threatened – Camidoh affirms a win for New Artist of the Year

Afrobeats artiste, Camidoh

As music lovers, organizers and award nominees prep for the 2020 VGMA awards, Afro-pop artist Camidoh is also ready for a closely contested space.

He disclosed in an interview that he does not feel threatened by the nominees in the same category as him.



The ‘My lover’ hitmaker in an interview on TV3 Newday disclosed that the ‘bad guys in the category’ do not threaten him.



In the Best New Artiste of the Year category, Camidoh is in contention with the likes of Amerado, Bosom PYung, Dead Peepol, Gyakie, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Flick, Larruso, Mr Drew, and Yaw Tog.



“I am happy for all of us in the category because it’s been a long time coming. And at least being nominated in the New Artist category tells the world that these are the new generation of Ghanaian music. I don’t feel threatened. I feel so happy for everyone, and I am not scared.

"The nomination is key, and it is up to every artist in the category to do the work. We have been shown to the world through this nomination. And I am happy about that,” he said.



Camidoh is also a nominee in the Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year. He says that’s where he is focused on winning because he has done enough songs that merit the win.



“I’ve put in all my eggs in that basket so that at least I can bring one of the plaques home, and I would want everybody to vote for me to win that category,” he added.



The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is slated for Friday 25th and Saturday 26th June at the National Theater in Accra.