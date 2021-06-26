VGMA 22: I should have won Female Vocalist award and not Abiana – Cina Soul laments

• Abiana was adjudged Female Vocalist of the Year at this year's VGMAs

• Cina Soul, however, contends she should have been the winner of the category



• Cina has been nominated for the ‘Female Vocalist of the Year’ category two consecutive times



Ghanaian sultry singer, Cina Soul has taken to Twitter to express her utmost displeasure regarding how Abiana managed to win ‘The Best Female Vocalist of the Year’ award at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Questioning the reason behind the decision, the ‘Julor’ hitmaker in a social media post on June 26, 2021, said her works have proven that she rightfully deserves that particular award and not Abiana.



She wrote on Twitter: “I think I should have won best female vocal performance of the year last night. Las las, I didn’t win, but I understood the assignment and proved it on stage.”

This is not the first time Cina has missed out in the ‘Female Vocalist of the Year’ category as it can be recalled that she lost that particular award to Efya in 2019.



From all indications, one can tell that since the award eluded her in 2019, she was looking forward to it this year.



Abiana emerged winner of the VGMA 2021 Best Female Vocalist held at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra.



Abiana won the category for her performance on 'Adun Lei'. She beat competition from Yaa Yaa (Mmusuo), Adina (Hear Me), Cina Soul (Die 4 U), Efe Grace (Lord Have Your Way) and Enuonyam (Fill Me).



The Northern-region-based artiste grabbed the attention of fans after she featured on Okyeame Kwame’s single ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ of the popular ‘Made in Ghana’ album.

