VGMA 22: KiDi breaks silence after being trolled for losing ‘Artiste of the Year’ award

• KiDi has been trolled for failing to win VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ award

• The Lynx Entertainment signee was nominated in that category alongside five others



• On the night, gospel musician Diana Hamilton emerged winner



Singer, KiDi has finally spoken after being subjected to trolls by some fans on social media for losing the ‘Artiste of the Year’ Award to gospel singer, Diana Hamilton.



While disappointment was written all over the faces of fans who were rooting for the ‘Enjoyment’ crooner, others ‘dragged’ him on social media for his inability to sweep that particular award after raising the hopes of many.



Prior to the event, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker as many tipped him to win considering how he managed to win the hearts of many with his back-to-back hits.



But to the surprise of fans, KiDi who was in the same category as five others including Diana Hamilton lost the most coveted award to the gospel singer.

Speaking for the first time after the show, KiDi in a post on social media on June 27, 2021, said: “To God be the Glory! We picked up FOUR awards last night. Thank you Ghana, more bangers coming. Also a huge congrats to Aunty Diana. GOLDEN BOY.”



The ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker took home the EP of the Year, Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year, Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year, and Highlife Song of the Year awards.



