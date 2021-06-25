VGMA 22: Kuami Eugene won’t win, I choose KiDi, Medikal and Diana – Arnold predicts Artiste of the Year

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Revered entertainment journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has named his top candidates walking away with the Artiste of the Year Award. And Kuami Eugene did not make the list.

According to Arnold, Kuami Eugene would not defend his title as the Artiste of the Year. He nominated KiDi, Medikal, and Diana Hamilton as his top three contenders.



Speaking with MzGee on the New Day show, he agreed that the competition is tight for the year under review but believes strongly that the winner would emerge from these three.



Arnold said, “This year, the competition is tough. Very tough. I shortlist the contenders amongst three people; Kidi, Medikal, and Diana Hamilton. Sarkodie has not been loud if you realise. Probably because of the disappointment from last year. He and the Sark Nation gang have been unusually quiet. And so you actually see KiDi making some level of noise. Medikal made some noise as well. In the last three weeks, it’s all been Diana Hamilton. They are disturbing us plenty.”

He also applauded TeamDiana for their consistent efforts in putting Diana Hamilton out to the public. And insists that KiDi would give Diana Hamilton a run for her money.



“The artiste must have released a hit song or a hit album. And the most important criterion is the audience appeal. The highest audience appeal.”



He concluded by saying that the power lies with the Academy, the Board and the general public. Nominees of the Artiste of the Year are Sarkodie, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, Diana Hamilton, Adina and Medikal.