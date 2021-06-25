VGMA 22: Sarkodie – ‘The Highest’ is the highest VGMA awards holder

Sarkodie

Sarkodie is VGMA’s highest award holder since its inception, with 20 award wins under his belt. With his impressive resume, it was no wonder Sarkodie was honoured as the Artiste of the decade in 2019. And the pioneer of the Best Rapper Category at the VGMA’s.

2010



In 2009, Sarkodie blew our airwaves with his debut album ‘Maakye’ Album with two wins. He was the first rapper to ever win the Best Rapper category at the VGMA.



‘Maakye’ was produced by Killbeatz and Jayso. The album featured guest appearances from Kwaw Kese, Paedae of R2Bees, J-Town, and Sway.





2012Once again, Sarkodie took Artiste of the Year and Best Rapper when he released this studio album, Rapperholic. The album had five singles: ‘Good Bye’, ‘One Time For Your Mind’, ‘Onyame Nhyira’, ‘You Go Kill Me’ and ‘Living Legend’. Sarkodie also won his first BET nomination and was the first African artiste to feature on the BET Hip-hop Awards cypher.

2014In 2014, he took 3 awards home with Album of the Year, Rapper of the Year and Hip-hop Song of the Year. The third studio album, Sarkology, and other projects (Sarkcess Music and Africa Rising campaign) run throughout the year.

2015



Sarkodie released Mary in September and won all three nominations at the VGMA. He was the Hiplife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year. He also won the Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Collaboration with Adonai.



2016



In 2016, Sarkodie received 5 nominations, out of which he took 3 awards home. ‘Hand-to-Mouth’ won Hip-hop song of the Year. And ‘Bra’ also won Record of the Year. He topped it off with the Best Rapper of the Year.





2017

Sarkodie emerged king of Hip-hop with the title as the Hip-hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year. He also released his fifth studio album- Highest.



