VGMA 22: Thank you all for sticking with me – Kofi Jamar bows out graciously

Ghanaian Musician, Kofi Jamar

Although Kofi Jamar had seven nominations at the VGMA 2021, the night ended without an award. But he appears unfazed about the whole fiasco.

The kumerican rapper graciously accepted defeat without throwing a tantrum after the unfortunate turn of events on Saturday night. Speaking for the first time after the event, Kofi Jamar took to Twitter to share his thoughts with his fans.



He wrote, “Last night was a thrill fam. Although we couldn’t back any awards, I still had one of the biggest nights in my music career. And this is a stepping stone to further greatness. Thank you all for sticking with me.”

Kofi Jamar was nominated for the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Best HipHop Song of the Year, EP of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year and Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year.



