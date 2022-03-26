VGMA 23: ‘Best New Artiste’ belongs to Black Sherif – Wei Ye Oteng

Black Sherif

‘Tis the season for the most anticipated music awards scheme and all its controversies, heartbreaks and praise. Who takes home VGMA 2022 ‘Best New Artiste’? For music producer Wei Ye Oteng, Black Sherif is taking the prize home hands-down!

Explaining his stance to Akorfa on Simply Showbiz, Wei Ye Oteng detailed the many laurels Black Sherif’s First and Second Sermon songs have garnered since their release in the year under review.



“I will not bypass Black Sherif for anything. Because seriously, from nowhere, Black Sherif’s song was like a wildfire being fueled consistently to the point of having a collaboration, which he never initiated.



“You have the First Sermon, which never took it lightly with the people, pierced everybody like a sharp arrow. And then continued with the Second Sermon, which raised the First Sermon’s bar and caught the attention of the international scene and had everybody.”

Continuing to sing Black Serif’s praises, the entertainment pundit pointed out the song’s popularity on the streets (not limited to Ghana). Plus his consistency and exposure on the international market, Black Sherif is the obvious choice for a winner.



“I think Black Sherif I would not pass him for anybody because of the consistency. Even though he missed out on a few things here and there that I don’t want to say, his consistency with the songs has been backed by videos. Having the international market come in, the collaboration with Burna Boy. Trust me, I don’t know what will make me pass him for anything. He is my to-go guy. And every soul on the streets can give you word for word,” Wei Y3 Oteng asserted.



Others in the ‘Best New Artiste’ category are Sefa, Scott Evans, Mona 4 Reall, Kweku Darlington and Kwame Yogot.