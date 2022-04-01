VGMA 23: Gyakie needs to pick something from VGMA – Sista Afia

Gyakie, Artiste

According to Sista Afia, Gyakie deserves more recognition than she receives. She points out that her compatriot, Gyakie, has broken both local and international records, which needs to be applauded to encourage her.

Sista Afia went on a row after the just ended 3Music awards, which made a conscious effort to showcase female entertainers in the industry. She accused industry stakeholders of sidelining women and thus stifling careers even before it takes off.



Using Gyakie as a reference, Sista Afia sang her accolades. She wrote, “Gyakie. This girl def needs to pick up something at least from VGMA. Y’all can’t say you didn’t see her win from every angle. Both locally and internationally. Sometimes fkkk the ‘vote for your favorite artist by using this shortcode’ and give the award to who deserves it.”



Gyakie became Ghana’s songbird after her hit song, Forever, went viral. Following, the young songstress has released numerous records yet to be celebrated with an award in Ghana’s entertainment space.



This year, Gyakie has three nominations at the upcoming VGMA’s where Sista Afia is advocating that the award scheme should not only focus on votes. But give credence to those who deserve it.

“I know sometimes it’s difficult setting up award events, dealing with artist management and the stress in seeking sponsorships. After all that stress, you want to make money too, because you don’t want your hustle to be in vain. That’s fine and understandable."



However, the thievery shouldn’t be too obvious. Yes, it happens everywhere. But, sometimes, sit down, assess issues and be brave to award who truly deserves it. One love.”



Gyakie has nominations for Best Afropop Song, Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste and International Collaboration of the Year.