VGMA 23: I’m surprised the media was silent about my hit song missing in nominations – Highlife Artiste

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Son of legendary Highlife musician, Ebo Taylor known in showbiz as Roy X Taylor has fumed at organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for not nominating his hit song titled ‘Christ’.

Roy X Taylor revealed that his Highlife song, ‘Christ’, made huge waves across the country but he was surprised that the media wasn’t vocal about his song not getting the VGMA nomination.

“With the main VGMA nomination issues when it came out I was expecting the media to say something concerning Highlife category and the viral nature of my Christ song,” he told Amansan Krakye.

“But everyone was quiet about my Christ song not getting nomination so for now I’ve also decided to remain silent on it so I don’t want to reveal my grievances but I thank God for everything,” he added on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.

Roy X Taylor born Deroy Ekow Taylor released his Taylor-Made E.P last year and has earned a ‘Highlife Song of the Year’ nomination in the 3Music Awards and VGMA23 ‘Unsung Artiste’ nomination.

He continued, “I want to thank God, my fans, promoters, bloggers and the media for their support in helping me to get to this level.

“I promise that all the support I’m getting up to this level I will keep on doing great music to support Highlife music and bring the mantle home,” he concluded.

