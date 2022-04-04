0
VGMA 23: I feel honored to be the only woman nominated in the ‘Unsung Artiste’ category – Ama Nova

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Fast-rising songstress, Ama Nova has revealed that she feels honoured to be the only woman nominated in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ‘Unsung Artiste’ category.

“I feel really really honoured that I’m the only woman in the VGMA Unsung category and I feel it’s a very big plus for me and I’m praying to God besides people will look at my hard work and my personality and the kind of music I bring out,” she said.

She continued, “I think people will consider that and vote massively for me but whatever happens at the end of the day my fellow colleagues in the category also deserve it and the fact that we’ve even been recognized alone is big deal for me”.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, Ama Nova said being the only woman in the VGMA23 ‘Unsung Artiste’ category doesn’t make her the clear favourite for the award.

She remarked, “Well it’s difficult because already the industry is male-dominated so most of the time, we the females we’ve always felt like the men have more advantage over us.

“When it comes to the music industry and when you are a woman people think it makes life easy, but it’s not when it comes to music because music is a constant battle for we the women,” she ended.

