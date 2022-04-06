0
VGMA 23: ‘Jonathan’ is the biggest amongst all in the ‘Best Highlife Song’ category – AK Songstress

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Female Songwriter, AK Songstress has disclosed that her viral hit song ‘Jonathan’ is the biggest amongst all in the Best Highlife Song category at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 23).

She remarked, “Among all the songs in the Best Highlife Song category my song, Jonathan, did not only blow in Ghana but it’s so huge in Sierra Leone, Zambia, Liberia, Malawi and a lot of African countries.

“These are not just talks because sometimes people say we talk without facts but you go and check the numbers on my youtube, visit boomplay, and check the comments that are coming,” she continued.

Speaking on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye, AK Songstress said it’s only right to award her song ‘Jonathan’ as the Best Highlife Song to inspire others to do the same.

She added, “It’s not only from Ghanaians but the comments there will tell you how far my song has gotten to, so if we want to award somebody for a song that has travelled far in terms of Highlife the best song in my opinion that deserves the award is the song that has travelled outside Ghana.

“We always say we want to go international and if one of our very own has gone international it’s only right to award such a person so that it’ll inspire others to do more to put Ghana on the map,” she concluded.

