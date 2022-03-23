1
VGMA Artiste of the Year: ‘I don't know why I wasn't nominated’ - Fameye

Fameye Fmy Ghanaian artiste, Fameye

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fameye unhappy with VGMA

Ras Kuuku questions why Fameye isn’t on ‘Artiste of the Year’ list

Abeiku Santana and others throw weight behind Fameye

Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known by the stage name, Fameye, has asserted that he doesn't know why he didn't make it onto this year's Vodafone Music Awards (VGMA) ‘Artiste of the Year’ list.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, the artiste indicated that although he is disappointed for not being nominated for the 2022 VGMA awards, some truthful Ghanaians have spoken on his behalf.

“Most of the categories they nominated me in is more or less like ‘Artiste of the Year.’ When they nominated me for ‘Record of the Year, Song Writer of the Year and Vodafone most popular song of the Year’ these are hard categories, so Peter is okay.

“I don't know why I wasn't nominated but I was expecting to be nominated in those categories, Last year we worked hard so I was expecting to be added to the list. Although I have nothing to say, I believe the truthful people have started speaking on my behalf,” he said.

Quite recently, Ras Kuuku contested Joe Mettle’s nomination for ‘Artiste of the Year’ because he believes he only produced two songs in 2021, whereas Fameye, who worked hard did not make it to the category.

“When I saw Joe Mettle in the Artiste of the Year, instead of Fameye, I wondered. Which of Joe Mettle’s songs can match up to Fameye’s ‘Praise’?” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, some celebrities such as Abeiku Santana, Ameyaw Debrah, Ras Kuuku, Captain Planet among others have thrown their weights behind the ‘Nothing I get’ crooner after he missed out on the nomination for the ‘Artiste of the Year’ slot.

