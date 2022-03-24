VGMA PRO replies critics on Joe Mettle’s nomination for artiste of the year

File photo

Robert Klah, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has responded to the numerous criticisms surrounding Joe Mettle’s nomination in the artiste of the year category.

According to him, people criticizing VGMA is normal and believes it is their choice and opinion.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s AyekooAfter Drive Show, Robert Klah said, “Whatever people are expressing right now also happens in the boardroom. So, let’s just say it’s the boardroom that’s being amplified. Some will say this person deserves this, others will say he doesn’t. This is very normal but once the board has made a decision that’s what we go with.”



Answering to why he thinks Joe Mettle deserves to be in the artiste of the year category, he noted

“It’s not necessarily our work to mention what each artiste did but if you check, you’ll see the criteria used in making the decisions,” he noted.



“The truth is that, I can’t start counting everything each artiste did. It’ll be too much work, but deliberations were done back and forth. You can be rest assured that all the necessary guidelines were put in place to ensure we nominate deserving artiste,” he charged.



The VGMA scheme is designed to recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.