VGMA Throwback: Winners of the Best Rapper of the Year category since inception

VGMA Best Rapper of the Year winners

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), formerly known as Ghana Music Awards, introduced the Best Rapper category in 2010, with Sarkodie setting the pace.

•2010: The category was introduced in 2010. Where Sarkodie won both the Best Rapper of the Year and The Artist of the Year.



•2011: The following year was taken by Trigmatic.



•2012: In 2012, Sarkodie made a massive comeback to claim ownership over the title as the Best Rapper of the year.



•2013: M.anifest took over in 2013 after emerging winner in the competitive genre.



•2014: Sarkodie had another comeback in 2014.



•2015: E.L emerged as the winner of the Best Rapper of the Year category.

•2016: Once again, Sarkodie took over in 2016.



•2017: M.anifest following closely on Sark’s heels took the mantel in 2017.



•2018: In 2018, Sarkodie snagged the award. Becoming the Best Rapper of the Year.



•2019: Medikal emerged as the winner in 2019, leading the new school crop of Ghanaian musicians.



•2020: VGMA Best Rapper of the year 2020 was won by Kwesi Arthur.



Looking at the pattern and winners, who would emerge the Best Rapper at the VGMA’s 2021?