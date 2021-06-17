2
VGMA Throwback: Winners of the Best Rapper of the Year category since inception

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 Source: 3news.com

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), formerly known as Ghana Music Awards, introduced the Best Rapper category in 2010, with Sarkodie setting the pace.

•2010: The category was introduced in 2010. Where Sarkodie won both the Best Rapper of the Year and The Artist of the Year.

•2011: The following year was taken by Trigmatic.

•2012: In 2012, Sarkodie made a massive comeback to claim ownership over the title as the Best Rapper of the year.

•2013: M.anifest took over in 2013 after emerging winner in the competitive genre.

•2014: Sarkodie had another comeback in 2014.

•2015: E.L emerged as the winner of the Best Rapper of the Year category.

•2016: Once again, Sarkodie took over in 2016.

•2017: M.anifest following closely on Sark’s heels took the mantel in 2017.

•2018: In 2018, Sarkodie snagged the award. Becoming the Best Rapper of the Year.

•2019: Medikal emerged as the winner in 2019, leading the new school crop of Ghanaian musicians.

•2020: VGMA Best Rapper of the year 2020 was won by Kwesi Arthur.

Looking at the pattern and winners, who would emerge the Best Rapper at the VGMA’s 2021?

