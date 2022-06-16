VGMA only awards popular songs but not quality - Quarme Zaggy

Highlife Musician, Quarme Zaggy

Highlife Musician Quarme Zaggy says the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards give awards to popular songs and not quality songs.

According to him, that's the reason artists like him have not been featured so much in the award scheme, although he produces good music.



Speaking in an interview on JukeBox- an entertainment show hosted by Nana Adwoa Annan on Accra-based Atinka TV, Quame Zaggy said:



"most of the awards schemes in Ghana award popular songs. I'm saying that they award songs that are popular and not the quality of the song. Maybe they think my songs are not popular enough to get in there.

"For me, I'm not the award type of artist. I believe music is forever, so if you win awards or you don't win awards, music is supposed to be forever. I exert all my energy on producing quality music that will stay forever."



Like other artists who take on the scheme and attack it, Quarme Zaggy says he will not use that approach and that when the time is right, quality music will be awarded.