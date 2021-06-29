VGMA organizers did a good job – Sista Afia

Renowned songstress Sista Afia has indicated she is pleased with how the 22nd VGMA was organized.

According to her, the organizers did a good job at this year's event.



She stressed that there is more room for improvement and she is expecting it to be better next year.



When asked if she noticed any discrepancies with this year's event ,she indicated everything was perfect.

Sista Afia told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus Fm that, the organizers of this year's VGMA did a spectacular job.



