VGMA should award dancers – Adjetey Sowah

Veteran dancer, Adjetey Sowah

Former World Dance champion, Adjetey Sowah, has called on the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) scheme to recognize dancers.

According to him, dancers in Ghana are not given maximum attention and are sidelined, meanwhile they make the country proud on the African continent.



Speaking as a panellist on Showbiz A-Z, Adjetey Sowah indicated that it is high time various award schemes in Ghana include a category for dancers to motivate individuals who are involved.



“When they [VGMA] are doing music awards, they have to award the dancers as well and this time they don’t do it. so I was like no, they have to do it. Because these guys are selling Ghana. I mean when it comes to dance they are doing it out there. When you talk about dance in Africa these guys a more popular.



"The Nigerians have taken over the music, but when it comes to dance, the incredible Ghanaian dance like the Afrometers and the rest, they are taking over so why don’t they [dancers] get the awards?” he quizzed.



The former world dance champion added that dancers make music videos more relevant and popular and hence deserve recognition.

“Music goes with dance and most of the music videos are the dancers that make the video more popular. Like now ‘Terminator’ is more popular because of the dance,” he added.



