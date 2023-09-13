VGMA wouldn't have survived if it was run by a Ghanaian – Patience Nyarko

Gospel artiste, Patience Nyarko

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Patience Nyarko has said that the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) would not have survived if it was owned by a Ghanaian.

She justified that most music awards that are organized by Ghanaians do not last for long hence the celebrated VGMA would not have gained grounds and popularity in the country had it been controlled by a native of the country.



The gospel artiste attributed the success of the Ghana Music Awards to the fact that it is owned by a Nigerian who makes sure it is run properly.



Her comment comes on the back of complaints by some sections of the public that the award scheme is being owned by a Nigerian and should not be given much attention.



Speaking in an interview with Adom FM, Patience Nyarko emphasized that the music industry is thriving due to the existence of the Ghana Music Awards scheme.



“Ghana Music Awards has really helped Ghana’s music industry even though they are running their business, she said.

"Let’s consider the various awards we have, which of them is able to live up to expectations than the VGMAs. Some people complain that it is organized by a Nigerian but the fact is that it would have collapsed if it was organized by a Ghanaian."



Patience Nyarko urged the Ghana Music Award organizers to ensure that fairness prevails in determining the winners of the various categories.



“Look at my song, ‘Obi Nyane Me’; it was popular and deserved the Most Popular Song of the Year award, but it never happened. But I understand that in business people will think about their interests, so it’s okay. My only problem with them [VGMA] is fairness,” she stated.



The Ghana Music Awards, which has seen twenty-four successful editions, is organised by Charterhouse Productions, a company owned by Nigerian business magnate Iyola Ayoade and his Ghanaian wife, Theresa Ayoade. The awards scheme has been in operation since the year 2000.



