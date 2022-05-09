0
VGMA2022: Best dressed female singer on the red carpet

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

VGMA 2022 graced by top Ghanaian artistes

Sefa and Gyakie win big at VGMA22

Mona4Reall slays on the red carpet

The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) came off on May 6 and 7.

The event that seeks to celebrate players in the music industry witnessed female singers dazzle in well-tailored dresses, this year our songbirds came prepared!

They 'understood the assignment' on the red carpet right from clothing, hair, and makeup, down to their heels. It was a night to celebrate their headwork and contribution to the music industry.

GhanaWeb graced the 2-day ceremony to interact with your favourite musicians who did not only turn heads with their much-talked about outfits but also took home awards on the night.

Singer Sefa, Mona4Reall, MzVee, Adina, Gyakie, Ateaa Tina, Adina were among the best dressed at the 2022 VGMA.

Black Avenue Muzik signee, Sefa received her first-ever VGMA with her hit single “Echoke” which was crowed the Afrobeats Song of the Year. Also, Gyakie won the International Collaboration of the Year with the remix of 'Forever' which featured Omay Lay.

Check out what your favourite wore on the red carpet:

Sefa



Mona4Reall



Gyakie



Ateaa Tina



Ama Nova



MzVee



Adina



Cina Soul



