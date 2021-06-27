1
VGMA22: Check the full list of winners

Vgmas Awards Some award winners on the night (L-R): Kuami Eugene, Adina, KiDi and Yaw Tog

Sun, 27 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

History was made at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held on Saturday, June 26 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center, AICC.

Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton won the Artiste of the Year in addition to three other accolades on the night. KiDi also won four awards.

Kofi Kinaata also inked his name in history winning the Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time.

Eno Barony made history becoming the first woman to win Best Rap Performance gong while Epixode won the Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

Kuami Eugene won the Highlife Artiste of the Year whiles Sarkodie also took home the Best Collaboration for his song 'Happy Day' featuring Kuami Eugene.

Below are the list of winners:

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Nanky

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Manhyia Tete Nwom Kuro

Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Sarfo

Male Vocalist of the Year – MOGmusic

Female Vocalist of the Year – Abiana

Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Record of the Year – Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina

Best Video of the Year – Baddest Boss – MzVee

Group of the Year – Keche

Sound Engineer of the Year – Richie Mensah

Producer of the Year – Richie Mensah

Music for Good – YaaYaa

African Artist of the Year – Master KG

Lifetime Achievement Award – Bob Pinono

Gospel Song of the Year – Adom – Diana Hamilton

Highlife Song of the Year – Enjoyment – KiDi

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Why – Adina

Hip hop Song of the Year – Sore – Yaw Tog

Hiplife Song of the Year – No Dulling – Keche

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – Say Cheese – KiDi

Highlife Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year – Medikal

Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – KiDi

Gospel Artist of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Epixode

Best Rap Performance – Eno Barony

Best Collaboration of the Year - Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene

Best New Artist of the Year – Mr. Drew

Most Popular Song of the Year – Adom - Diana Hamilton

Album of the Year - Araba – Adina

EP of the Year -Blue – KiDi

