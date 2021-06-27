VGMA22: Check the full list of winners

History was made at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held on Saturday, June 26 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center, AICC.
Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton won the Artiste of the Year in addition to three other accolades on the night. KiDi also won four awards.
Kofi Kinaata also inked his name in history winning the Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time.
Eno Barony made history becoming the first woman to win Best Rap Performance gong while Epixode won the Dancehall Artiste of the Year.
Kuami Eugene won the Highlife Artiste of the Year whiles Sarkodie also took home the Best Collaboration for his song 'Happy Day' featuring Kuami Eugene.
Below are the list of winners:
Unsung Artiste of the Year – Nanky
Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Manhyia Tete Nwom Kuro
Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Sarfo
Male Vocalist of the Year – MOGmusic
Female Vocalist of the Year – Abiana
Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata
Record of the Year – Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina
Best Video of the Year – Baddest Boss – MzVee
Group of the Year – Keche
Sound Engineer of the Year – Richie Mensah
Producer of the Year – Richie Mensah
Music for Good – YaaYaa
African Artist of the Year – Master KG
Lifetime Achievement Award – Bob Pinono
Gospel Song of the Year – Adom – Diana Hamilton
Highlife Song of the Year – Enjoyment – KiDi
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Why – Adina
Hip hop Song of the Year – Sore – Yaw Tog
Hiplife Song of the Year – No Dulling – Keche
Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – Say Cheese – KiDi
Highlife Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene
Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year – Medikal
Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – KiDi
Gospel Artist of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Epixode
Best Rap Performance – Eno Barony
Best Collaboration of the Year - Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene
Best New Artist of the Year – Mr. Drew
Most Popular Song of the Year – Adom - Diana Hamilton
Album of the Year - Araba – Adina
EP of the Year -Blue – KiDi
