VGMA22: KiDi regrets his 'I’ll be back' statement

•According to KiDi, that particular statement paved way for high expectations and public trolls

• The Ghanaian singer has promised to be more careful with his utterances while on stage



• KiDi lost the ‘Artist of the Year’ award to gospel singer, Diana Hamilton



Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, KiDi has indicated that announcing to the audience that he will be back for the ‘Artiste of the Year’ award while receiving his fourth award at the 22nd edition of the VGMA’s was his ‘tragic flaw’.



It can be recalled that after winning his fourth award on stage, KiDi, during his acceptance speech told the audience he will be back but that particular phrase has been used against him when Diana Hamilton was rather adjudged the 2021 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’



The ‘I will be back’ phrase he explained, has been the basis for unnecessary social media trolls ever since that particular award eluded him.

Touching on the negative effect that particular phrase has had on him so far, KiDi in an interview with Andy Dosty monitored by GhanaWeb said:



“It’s unfortunate that the ‘I’ll be back thing has put me on the chopping board… next year I will say please I don’t know if I am coming back… I left with disappointment. Everyone deserves to be there… we were hopeful but if it goes to Diana Hamilton, it is my duty to congratulate her...”



According to the ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker, he is not in any way bothered by the incessant public trolls adding that it is all part of showbiz.



KiDi won the EP of the Year, Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year, Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year, and Highlife Song of the Year at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA's).



