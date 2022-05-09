0
VGMA22: King Promise goes home empty-handed despite five nominations

King Promise?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 King Promise loses five nomination at the VGMA

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Promise leaves VGMA a sad boy?

KiDi bags fives awards

23rd VGMA held

Award-winning artiste, King Promise shockingly went home without any award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The event which took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) had many industry players in the entertainment industry in attendance.

King Promise who performed exceptionally well on stage on the night of the event lost all the categories he was nominated in.

The five categories were Video of the Year, Best Afropop Song, Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste, Male Vocal Performance and Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year.

The ‘Slow Down’ crooner competed with the likes of Black Sherif, KiDi, and Kuami Eugene in the various categories which put him in a tight spot for any win.

On the contrary, while King Promise went home without any award, Lynx Entertainment signer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, bagged five awards including the Artiste of the Year.

The category had the likes of Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and Joe Mettle.

KiDi also swept away some of the biggest awards on the night, especially with his hit song, ‘Touch It’.

The event hosted by Berla Mundi saw performances from other musicians like Ohemaa Mercy, Camidoh, Mr Drew, Black Sherif and Gyakie.

