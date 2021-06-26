VGMA22: Kofi Kinaata sets record with 4th ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ award

Kofi Kinaata is the ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ for the 4th time

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata inked his named in history as he won his fourth ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ award at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) on Friday night, June 25.

The musician who hails from Takoradi saw off a competitive list of songwriters which included Diana Hamilton, Adina, Joe Mettle, Abiana and Epixode to win the award on Day One of the VGMAs which took place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC).



Kofi Kinaata won his debut ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ award in 2016 with his popular song 'Susuka' and later swooped the same award the following year with his song 'Confession.'



The award was won by the late Ebony Reigns and King Promise in 2018 and 2019 respectively before Kinaata staged a comeback to win it back to back again in 2020 and this year.



He is currently the only artiste to have won the ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ category on four occasions. With this feat, he has gone one ahead of legendary Kojo Antwi who has three 'Songwriter of the Year' gongs to his name.



See past winners of ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ category below

2001 – Kojo Antwi



2002 – Daasebre Gyamenah



2003 – Kojo Antwi



2007 – Kwadee



2009 – Bernice Offei

2010 – Kwabena Akwaboa Jnr



2011 – Pastor Boamah



2012 – Okyeame Kwame



2013 – Kwame Nsiah Apau



2016 – Kofi Kinaata

2017 – Kofi Kinaata



2018 – Ebony



2019 – King Promise



2020 – Kofi Kinaata