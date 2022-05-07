0
#VGMA23: Kofi Kinaata congratulates Fameye for winning Songwriter of the Year

Fameye X Kinaata733 Fameye and Kofi Kinaata

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The four-year reigning Songwriter of the Year award winner of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Kofi Kinaata has passed the baton to yet another talented and well-deserving king.

Kofi Kinaata, who has consistently won in the category could not hold back his joy when Fameye was named the winner for category at the 23rd VGMA.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, ace musician and songwriter congratulated Fameye for winning the award.

He tweeted, “Congrats to my brother @Fameye for winning the SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR. #VGMA23.”

View his tweet below:

