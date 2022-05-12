VGMAs: List of Nigerian artistes that have won the Best African Act award

Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid have all won the 'Best African Act' at the VGMAs

There are several ways to measure the success and impact of an artiste.

They are mostly recognized and appreciated through awards that signify their contribution to the music industry.



Nigerian artistes have been making waves on the international front in their quest to build a solid career.



Along the line, they have been recognized by international awards schemes including the BET Awards, MOBO Awards, Channel O Awards, MTV EMAs, Grammy Awards, and more.



Nigerian artistes have also been constantly recognized by Ghana's annual Vodafone Music Awards(VGMAs) which is organized to acknowledge musicians who have excelled within the year under review.



The 'Best African Act' category is adjudged solely by the board for non-Ghanaian artistes whose music have crossed borders and made the most impact on the continent.



There have been quite a number of Nigerian artistes that have been honoured in that particular field over the last few years since it was introduced.



With that being said, let's take a look at some Nigerian musicians that have ever won the 'Best African Act' award at the VGMAs.



1. D'banj

The singer, songwriter, rapper and founder of founder of Mo' Hits Records has won the prestigious award twice with the first in 2007 and 2009 respectively.



2. P-square



The Nigerian Hip Hop sensational duo picked up the award as Best African Act for the year 2007.



They beat the likes of Nigerian's 2face,Kenya's Nameless to pick the award.



3. Wande Coal



The Nigerian singer and song writer beat Nigerian's Bracket, Flavour, Midnight Crew and South Africa's Jozi to win the Best African artiste of the year in 2010.



4. Ice Prince



Panshak Henry Zamani better known as Ice Prince also won the prestigious award in 2012.

He was nominated alongside Naeto C, Duncan Mighty, D'banj, Cabo Snoop and Wizkid.



5. Wizkid



The Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid is among the list of Nigerian artist to have won the Best African artiste award at the VGMAs.



The superstar has won the award three times making him the first Nigerian artist to have won the award more than twice.



Wizkid won the award in 2013, 2016 and 2022 respectively.



6. Davido



The founder of the record label Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) Davido also won the award twice.



The singer first won the award in 2014 where he was nominated alongside Mafikizolo, P-Sqaure, Kcee, Wizkid and Flavour.

The DMW boss subsequently picked up the award again in 2018 beating the likes of



Wizkid, Toofan, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Tiwa Savage and Olamide.



7. Patoranking



Nigeria’s dance hall singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, known as Patoranking grabbed the Best African Art of the year award in 2015.



The singer picked up the award after a tight competition with Supreme Mavin Group, Tiwa savage, Yemi alade, Tanzania singer Diamond Platnumz and South Africa’s AKA.



8. Runtown



The 2017 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards saw the Nigerian singer Runtown, picking up the award of the Best African Artist of the year.



He was nominated alongside Patoranking, Mr. Eazi,Tekno and Nathaniel Bassey.

9.Mr Eazi



The singer and songwriter won the Best African Artist award in 2019 in the category alongside Davido, Wizkid, Sauti Soul, Cassper Nyovest and Burna Boy.



10. Burna Boy



Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu popularly called Burna Boy won the African Artiste of the Year Award at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA).



The 30-year-old Burna Boy overcame stiff competition from fellow Nigerian artistes, Davido and Wizkid, Mr. Eazi, South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest and Sauti Soul to win the award.