Val’s Days Special: Jabs and roses

Not everyone experience full blown love on days like this

“Must every single thing we argue or fight about be about another person? I am honestly exhausted with this alien character of yours.”



“Oh, so today, I am an alien right? You are such a thorn mixed up in broken glasses, pulling at my intestines now. Ah, I hate you!”



“There she goes again; always taking my words out of context. How is it that I called you an alien? Perhaps, next time we have arguments like this, I should turn on the voice recorder so that you can replay everything I said before you jump in.”



“Yes, go ahead. Yes, go ahead and show me how better a discerner you are than I am. I know I don’t have enough degrees like you do. And you can claim to be anything else than I know it but I know you too well. I don’t even know how exactly I got into all of this.”



“Got into what?”



“Never mind!”



“I am never going to mind that you say I should never mind because I always mind. What exactly did you mean by that?”



“You wouldn’t understand; you never have and never will.”



“Oh yeah, try me. Efe, I said try me and I will definitely prove you wrong.”



“Hahaha, prove me wrong? Are you a scientific formulae or an aerospace engineer now? Please!”

“No, but I have the Holy Spirit living in me. This attitude of yours is getting out of hand. If it is not the way I talk today, it will be the response I give my friends on another day. Maybe one day, very soon, it will definitely be about my sexuality or something.”



“There! Of course, I already have issues with that and maybe this is the right time to say it. Are you even a man?”



“Wow. Wow. Is that how it is going to go now?”



“Yeah, wow wow it away like the siren you are. I want to hear more of it.”



“I could just ignore you right here. And I am doing it now.”



“Hehehe, and almost immediately, he coils into his fright-shelf again. A man you are indeed!”



“I have always been a man and maybe not to you but you still agreed to marry me. You still carried three pregnancies for me and gave me six children. That isn’t man enough?”



“Are you sure about that? Are you?”



“What!? What exactly are you driving at? That am I sure about what?”



“Kay, you are free to think whatever you want. And if the thought irritates you that much, do your worst.”

“You will start talking soon else we are taking this matter to the Head Pastor!”



“Hahaha, such a man. clapping teasingly Let’s take it to him, just like all our other issues. And this is the man I said ‘I Do’ to? No way.”



“Efe, you do realize it is your husband you are talking to, right? And you do realize that your husband is an ordained priest as well, right? Watch your tongue. Already, you have said more than I should naturally be able to take, drawing in theories of whether or not I am sure our children are mine and all that rubbish but I have held myself back. Watch it!”



“Oh, so at least, the Spirit is explaining things better to you now? Good job!”



“Huh? Are you serious right now? Are you saying what I am thinking now?”



“My husband, what are you thinking now? Thinking of beating me already? Come on then.”



“Don’t tempt me further Efe. Don’t!”



“If Eve did it with Adam, why won’t I be able to do so with you? Have you been tempted enough?”



“Why exactly are we doing this this morning at all? What are we arguing about?”



“Ah, now he has caught the dreaded dementia. Interesting!”

“I am done talking about this. Do as you wish. I have counselling to get to.”



“Oh, you got fed up already? Or are you running to another one of them? My regards then.”



“Another one of who? Do I look anything as you are?”



“Kay, don’t you dare. Don’t you ever dare accuse me of infidelity!”



“Now, she hurts too. Did the Spirit reveal that to you too?”



“Oooh, I see. I see it now: you are trying to get back at me right?”



“Get back at you? Were you at me earlier? I don’t remember.”



“You won’t because you caught dementia.”



“And neither will you because the Spirit is no longer with you.”



“Says the ‘ordained priest’ who isn’t man enough.”

“Not man enough but has shot three sets of twins into your womb.”



“Are you very sure about that Osofo?”



HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY everybody. Note that while this day is ‘theory-ied’ around love and affection and romance and all of those pretty amazing mind games of beauty, not everybody will have beds of roses and rooftop date nights as you’d imagine to be the norm on such a day. Others, like Efe and Kay, will be at each other’s necks, if not already, going about the day like every other in their lives.



Life is not always a bathtub of chocolate cream and vanilla ice-creams.



Cheers.



Author: Etsey Atisu