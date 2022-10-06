0
'Valedictorian' Becca ventures into real estate after graduating

Ghanaian female vocalist, Becca, has introduced herself to Ghanaians with another profession aside from singing in a new video that has surfaced on the internet.

In the video shared by Real Estate Agent, Gus Cameo, he introduced Becca saying, “Africa’s number 1 Pop singer @beccafrica shows her other side. … ROMA CLOSET!”

After the introduction, Becca walked into the camera frame clad in a long white t-shirt, a pair of skinny jeans and black sneakers with long braids positioned on the right side of her face.

She looked at the part when she presented a building that wasn’t complete and spoke in detail and extensively about why people needed to acquire the property.

Becca’s new profession comes after she graduated from the University of Professional Studies (UPS). The musician was the valedictorian on that occasion.

The songstress studied Master's in Brands and Communications Management with a recorded GPA of 3.92.

According to the school, Becca’s academic achievement makes her the best student in the 2022 graduating class.



