Valentine Day celebration is satanic - Evangelist claims

Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo aka Mummy GO

Preacher says Valentines Day shouldn't be celebrated

February 14 marks Vals Day



Vals Day is all about immorality, Mummy GO



With just a few days to mark 2022 Valentines Day celebrations, popular Nigerian Evangelist, Funmilayo Adebayo, better known as Mummy GO, has warned lovers not to partake in the celebration.



Vals Day is satanic, this is according to Mummy GO known for her controversial pronouncements.

She has explained that February 14 does not need to be celebrated, especially by Christians, because it was initiated in the kingdom of darkness.



Evangelist Adebayo noted that men and women who annually celebrate Vals Day are ignorant. She adds that February 14 is all about immorality, a plot by the devil to sway believers.



"The story that happened that they said they are celebrating as Valentine does not deserve celebration. The story has nothing to celebrate, but the enemy just chose it because that man, Valentino or what did they call him. They knew everybody loves him because he is a good person, who helped people and showed love to everyone. Yet, how did he die? He died a useless, terrible death. He died of dejection if you know the story very well. Is that something that needs to be celebrated? No."



Mummy GO furthered: "But they purposively chose it because the kingdom of darkness needs a day dedicated for falling, destruction and how do you convince people to celebrate immorality: they use popular figures loved by others.”