Van Calebs to be honored for contribution to creative industry

Van Calebs is cultural dance teacher and an events promoter

Source: Dickson Boadi

Van Calebs, a name that does not ring a bell in the ears of most Ghanaians but doing so well in his various fields of the creative industry.

He is a man who has distinguished himself in various fields and demonstrated beyond that he is a force to reckon with when it comes to anything creative.



From the culture space where he carved a niche as a dancer par excellence and tutored some of Ghana’s celebrated cultural dancers, Van Calebs has established himself as a creative legate.



He has travelled across the length and breadth of the teaching people how to dance to traditional Ghanaian rhythms.



As an event promoter, Van Calebs led his team to put together some of the country’s biggest events, common among them is the Body Builders march for Peace walk which is done to promote unity and peace every election year.

He is also the Chief Executive Officer of a not-for-profit organization, Walking Stick Foundation which seeks to provide assistance to the less privileged.



The foundation has undertaken a number of initiative in which thousands of cedis have been spent to improve the lives of people.



It is in light of this great works that Van Calebs will be rewarded by the spotlight Creative Arts and Business awards for his enormous contribution to the creative industry.