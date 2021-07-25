Van Vicker completes university 21 years after SHS, bags 3 top awards

Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker graduated from the African University College of Communications(AUCC)

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker has finally achieved his lifelong dream of bagging a university degree after 21 years of completing Senior Secondary School.

The actor bagged three top awards during his graduation from the African University College of Communications(AUCC) on July 24, 2021.



Sharing his graduation photos, Van Vicker thanked all those who supported him during his educational journey as he hints on pursuing his masters.



According to Van Vicker, he was awarded first-class honors, the best student in strategic communications, and also the best communication student.



Sharing a touching story of how he achieved this feat to encourage individuals never to give up on their dreams, he took to social media to write;

"21years later, here I stand before you with 3 achievements during my graduation; to God be the Glory. 1. 1st class honors. 2. Best Student in Strategic.



communications 3. Best Communication Student Award. The above is within the context of my 2021 post on social media and is in no way presumptuous but uprightly to inspire – I could not enroll at a tertiary institution in 1997 because my single mother did not have the funds. If free SHS was available back in the day, most likely I would have graduated in 2000/2001. My career took off and I have been blessed but as someone who relishes education getting that degree was just a matter of time. I complete my Masters program this December and I am sorely motivated and committed to go even beyond, God willing. I thank all those who supported me and is supporting me during this journey."



