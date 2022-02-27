Van Vicker marks daughter's birthday with a sweet message

An old picture of Ghanaian actor Van Vicker and his family

Van Vicker's daughter turns 18

My God shall protect and lead you in all your efforts, Van Vicker’s message to daughter



Van Vicker married to Adjoa Vicker



Renowned Ghanaian actor, Joseph Van Vicker has penned a lovely message on social media to celebrate his daughter as she marks her birthday.



The proud father penned a captivating message on Instagram as his daughter, J'dyl turned 18-years on Sunday, February 27, 2022.



Under a gorgeous photo of J'dyl posted by the actor, he wrote: "18 years? Wow! Finally, you are an adult proper."



Van Vicker in the caption further wished that his daughter's dreams will become a reality.

"I pray for a long life for you. Your dreams will see the light of day. Your prognostication, planning, and execution will be guided and on point. No grotesque thing shall be your portion. You shall continue to grow in fortitude, intrepidity, and resoluteness. Your moxie shall be augmented, and my God shall protect and lead you in all your efforts. Prosperity, love, and happiness shall you enjoy in Jesus' name.



Happy birthday, J'dyl. I love you."



Van Vicker is married to Adjoa Vicker and has three kids in their over 18 years’ marriage.



