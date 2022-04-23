0
Van Vicker not involved in a motor accident

Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Van Vicker dismisses death reports

Van Vicker’s death rumours cause a stir online

Fake death reports of celebrities rampant on social media

Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, has dispelled claims that he has been involved in a motor accident.

Earlier in a couple of edited videos and pictures that went viral, a victim believed to be Van Vicker was reported dead in a car crash.

A separate video with the caption ‘we miss your smile’ was also widely circulated on social media to suggest the actor has passed away in a deadly crash.

But in an Instagram post, Van has shot down such rumours while describing perpetrators of the false news as insensitive.

“I would habitually overlook yet another ‘death video’ of me made by insensitive people; however, this particular one is making sensational circulation, hence my post.I am well by his grace. I have not been involved in any accident, neither am I dead. Perish the thought.

There has to be a way to disallow such lunacies, faux news, sensationalism and or impassivity via social media. Millions of people around the globe experience some form of trauma whilst watching these videos,” he stated.

Prior to this, actor cum politician, John Dumelo, also fell victim to a death hoax.

Read the post below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by van vicker (@iam_vanvicker)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
